Linda J. Andre

Fri, 01/25/2019
January 27, 1934 - January 18, 2019

Linda Jane Andre, 84, of Flowood, MS, formerly of Rushville, and Springfield, passed away at 4:18 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Merit Health River Oaks Hospital in Flowood.
    Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery.  Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
    Condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com.

 

