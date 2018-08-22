Lillian Ann McCombs, 92 of Beardstown, died Tuesday, Aug. 21, at her home.

She was born on April 14, 1926, in Frederick, the daughter of William and Mabel Park Adkison. She married Russell Lloyd McCombs, Sr. on March 20, 1943, and he preceded her in death on April 13, 2003.

She is survived by her children, Russell McCombs, Jr., Marsha (companion Georgie Belville) Seward, Benjamin (wife Anett) McCombs, Tim (wife Alicia) McCombs, David (companion Debbie Joy) McCombs, and Mary Ann (husband Scott) Davis, all of Beardstown; her daughter-in-law Carol McCombs of Beardstown; a step-daughter, Judy Thomas of Pekin; 18 grandchildren; 29 great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son William “Bill” McCombs, her sister Lois Gielau, and two step-daughters, Margaret Goss and Inez Redding.

Mrs. McCombs attended Frederick and Arenzville Schools. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Beardstown Hospital for 20 years and was a private home health care provider. She and her husband owned and operated Russ’s Cab Service, and 4th Street Diner, where she was known for making the best fried chicken. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Beardstown. Lillian has always been a caregiver, not only to her children and grandchildren, but everyone. She was always willing to help anyone she could.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Burial will be in Messerer Cemetery in Frederick. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the services at the memorial home.

Memorials have been suggested to Calvary Baptist Church or Cass/Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.cowlellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook Colwell Memorial Home.