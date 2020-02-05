Home

Lester E. "Bud" Robertson

February 11, 1928 - February 2, 2020

    Lester E. “Bud” Robertson, 91, of Keosauqua, Iowa, formerly of Rushville, passed away at 8:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at his home.
    Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in the New Ridgeville Cemetery near Browning with military rites by the U.S. Army Burial Detail and the Schuyler American Legion Post #4. Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the funeral home.            Condolences may be left at www.woodfh.net.

 

