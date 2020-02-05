Lester E. “Bud” Robertson, 91, of Keosauqua, Iowa, formerly of Rushville, passed away at 8:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at his home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in the New Ridgeville Cemetery near Browning with military rites by the U.S. Army Burial Detail and the Schuyler American Legion Post #4. Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.woodfh.net.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.