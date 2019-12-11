Larry Lee Spoon, 80, of Beardstown, passed away Thursday, December 5 at Aperion Care in Jacksonville.

He was born March 5, 1939 in Beardstown, the son of Harold and Mary Wessel Spoon. He married Patsy Ham on October 18, 1958 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beardstown and she preceded him in death on March 1, 1964.

He is survived by two daughters, Cheri Spoon of Beardstown and Lori (Tony) Richards of Bluffs; four grandchildren, Jason Coats, Amie Knous, Tommy Richards and Patsy Richard Springer; six great-grandchildren, Matthew and Robert Coats, Analee and Shelby Knous, Conner and Aubrey Springer; two brothers, David (Pam) Spoon of Beardstown and Kevin (Debbie) Spoon of Rushville; two sisters, Marsha (Merle) Brooks of Beardstown and Glenna (Roy) Lyons of Petersburg and several nieces, nephews and cousins who looked up to him. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Jean Mathis and Pam Smith.

Larry was a mechanic most of his life and was well known for his expertise in CB radios.

A funeral service was held 12:30 p.m. Monday, December 9 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beardstown with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

