Wed, 07/03/2019 - 09:38 Casscounty2
April 5, 1948 - June 13, 2019

    Larry B. Harshman, 71, of Pearl, passed away on June 13at Eastside Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield surrounded by his family.
    He was born on April 5, 1948, in Pittsfield, the son of Loren and Lillian “Louise” Daniel Harshman.
    Larry attended Pittsfield High School. He joined the United States Marine Corp, serving for 4 years as Sergeant in the 7th Engineer Battalion (Rein) 1st Bridge Company 1st Marine Division III MAF and earned many medals. After his honorable discharge from the USMC, he worked various jobs. In 1980 he began over-the-road truck driving until his retirement in 2014.  
    He was a member of the Pittsfield American Legion Post #152. Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman.  He enjoyed tinkering in the garage, putting things together and woodworking. He was very outgoing and never knew a stranger.
    Larry is survived by his daughter, Angela Harshman of Beardstown; two grandchildren, Whitney Long and Wade Long, both of Beardstown; two brothers, Loren Hayes of Freeport, TX and Roger Harshman of Pittsfield; and three sisters, Sherry (Tim) Hoots of Bluffs, Marion (Mike) Peters of Shawnee, OK, and Julie Meeks of Atlanta, GA.
    He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister in infancy.
    Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at Blue River Cemetery near Detroit, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded.  Memorials are suggested to Blue River Cemetery or Blessing Hospice. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

