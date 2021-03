Subhead July 19, 1970 - March 7, 2021

Lance Wagner Morgan, 50, of Beardstown passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home. He was born July 19, 1970, in Macomb, the son of Mark Lance and Carolyn Wagner Morgan. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Morgan of Rushville; father and step-mother, Mark (Linda) Morgan of Leesburg, FL; two sisters, Kara Gossage of Rushville and DeeAnna (Jeremy) Spoor of Macomb; and seven…