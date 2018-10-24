L. Matthew McClure, 40, of Springfield passed away Sunday, Oct. 21, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Sunday, April 2, 1978, in Springfield to Milton and Suzanne McClure, who survive. He is also survived by his sister, Merredith (Alan) Dodds of Champaign; brother, Lloyd Milton “Trey” (Dhey) McClure of Chicago, sister Kelly (Eric) Grady of Mt. Sterling; one nephew, Benjamin Dodds of St. Louis, Mo. and three nieces – Caroline Dodds of Dallas, TX, Carlee and Camryn Grady of Mt. Sterling.

Matt was a 1996 graduate of Beardstown High School and 2001 graduate of the University of Illinois. He was employed by the University of Illinois Athletic Department at Assembly Hall and the I-Card Department. He later moved to Springfield where he became active in ANSAR Shrine.

Matt was raised a Master Mason in Cass Lodge No. 23 AF&AM in 1998, making him a 7th generation Mason. He joined the Valley of Springfield Scottish Rite and ANSAR Shrine in 1998. He was a member of Court 20 Royal Order of Jesters and was currently serving as Director of ANSAR Shrine Center.

Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, IL 62711 where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, with Rev. Nicole Cox officiating. The family will greet family and friends following the service until 4:30 p.m. Cass Lodge No. 23 AF&AM will conduct Masonic Rites at 4:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Matthew’s name may be directed to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.

