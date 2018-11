Kossi Bedzra, 61, of Beardstown, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

A visitation will be held from 12 - 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. A funeral will be held Dec. 7 in Lome, Togo.

Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

