Kent M. Drawve

Kent Myers Drawve, 65, of Rushville passed away at 12:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 20, from 4–7 p.m. at Worthington Funeral Home with Masonic Rites to follow by Rushville Lodge #9 AF & AM. The service will conclude with the Apostle’s Creed recited by David Haney. Condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.