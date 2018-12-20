Kent M. Drawve
Thu, 12/20/2018 - 11:15 Casscounty2
March 22, 1953 - December 15, 2018
Kent Myers Drawve, 65, of Rushville passed away at 12:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at his residence.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 20, from 4–7 p.m. at Worthington Funeral Home with Masonic Rites to follow by Rushville Lodge #9 AF & AM. The service will conclude with the Apostle’s Creed recited by David Haney. Condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com.
