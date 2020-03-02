Kenneth Dale O’Hara Sr.

Kenneth Dale “Kenny” O’Hara Sr., 85, of Beardstown died Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.

He was born Aug. 3, 1934, in Beardstown, the son of Earl and Mabel Parks O’Hara and was raised by his mom and Lyle Taylor Sr. He married Madalyn Brown Cooper on Feb. 21, 1970, in Beardstown.

He is survived by his wife Madalyn “Lynne” O’Hara of Beardstown; nine children, Diane (husband Shorty) Kirchner of Beardstown, Nancy O’Hara of Beardstown, Debbie (partner Michelle Walker) O’Hara of Beardstown, Michael Cooper of Jacksonville, Myrna (husband Craig) Bomkamp of Girard, Butch (wife Candy) Cooper of Virginia, Kenneth (partner Tom Walmsley) O’Hara Jr. of Decatur, Diane (husband Stacey) Mayes of Beardstown, and Mark (wife Karrie) O’Hara of Beardstown; 25 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; six brothers, Keith O’Hara, Raymond Taylor, Lyle Taylor Jr., David Taylor, Lloyd Taylor, and Melvin “Bud” Taylor; two sisters, Hazel Merrick and Mary Bell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Christopher, six brothers, James, Robert, Ivan, Mervin, Floyd, and Jerry Taylor and a sister Shirley Applegate.

Kenny attended Beardstown Schools. He started junking at a young age and has always found joy in collecting treasures. He owned and operated a salvage yard in Beardstown where he had the first backhoe in Beardstown and came up with the idea of a car crusher. He also worked for Critic Mill and mowed for Beardstown Schools. Kenny also owned and operated O’Hara Construction.

He was a member of Beardstown Elks Lodge #1007, Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department, Teamster Local 916, and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 965. He was a jack of all trades and mastered them all. He hardly ever missed the Old Threshers Reunion in Mt. Pleasant, IA and his grandchildren’s sporting events. Kenny enjoyed auctions, flea markets, camping, and traveling with his wife.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at First United Methodist Church in Beardstown. There will be no burial. The family will meet with friends from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Friends may call at the memorial home from noon until 3 p.m. on Monday.

Memorials have been suggested to Tiger Athletic Club (TAC). Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

