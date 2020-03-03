Kathryn C. Cox, 87, of Virginia died Tuesday, March 3, at her home.

She was born June 28, 1932, in Cass County, the daughter of Elmer Clyde and Edith Vera Elliott Jockisch. She married Walter Dean Cox on Oct. 7, 1951, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 1991.

She is survived by a daughter, Jan (Charles) Hagloch of Virginia; seven grandchildren, Gina (Thad) Walker of Virginia, Kathryn (Zach) Phillips of Baytown, TX, Deanne (Dustin) Day of Waverly, Jennifer Fernandes (Chad Wellenreiter) of Jacksonville, Rachel Hoagland of Jacksonville, Charles (Renee) Hagloch of Washington, IL, and Melissa (Gary) Bell of Virginia; 11 great-grandchildren, Kristi, Caitlin, Cameron, Sydney, Bridgette, Ethan, Madison, Kristopher, Allen, Josie and Haley; one sister, Marjorie Brown of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Christi Dixon (surviving husband John and his wife Jeanie of Virginia) and Anita Hoagland (surviving husband Fred of Jacksonville); two brothers, Medford Jockisch (surviving wife Ethel Megginson of Jacksonville) and Ronald Jockisch; and one sister, Dovie Scholes (surviving husband Harold of Virginia).

Mrs. Cox was employed as a residential care worker at the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired for more than 25 years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Kathryn enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her family.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church west of Virginia, with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. The family will meet friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the church.

The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.