Karen A. Pearson

Karen Ann Pearson, 74, of Beardstown passed away Monday, March 23, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville.

She was born May 25, 1945 in Hillsboro, the daughter of John and Freda Reisacher Yuna. She married Richard Pearson on April 16, 1966, in Nokomis and he preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 2015.

She is survived by her children, Jill (Phil) Layne of Rushville and Brett (Shana) Pearson of Riverton; 11 grandchildren, John and Craig Pearson, Jonah Layne, Amanda Pearson Georges, Jason Beaty, Casey, Corey and Jordana Busboom, Dustin and Dallas Kluckman and Alivia Day; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Sandra Moreland of Auburn; and a cousin, Gary (Nancy) Dalpiaz of Beardstown. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Craig Pearson and one daughter, Valerie Miller.

Mrs. Pearson graduated from Witt High School as class valedictorian and in her earlier years worked for Horace Mann Insurance in Springfield. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beardstown. Karen was an avid reader of crime and murder mystery novels and a history buff. She also enjoyed craftwork, especially needlepoint.

A private graveside service will be held at Morrisonville Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. Due to the current pandemic this will be an open house setting with a limited number present at one time. Family will also be staggered so as to comply with recent social distancing requirements.

Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Mission Fund or Schuyler County Humane Society, c/o Sager Funeral Home, 202 East 8th Street, Beardstown, IL 62618. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.