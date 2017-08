Judy K. Mullen, 70, of Beardstown, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Burial will be in the Beardstown City Cemetery. The family met with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the memorial home.