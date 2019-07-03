Joshua Matthew Rash, 44, of Bloomington, formerly of Decatur, passed away June 20, in Bloomington.

Joshua was born November 5, 1974 in Galesburg, the son of Ricky and Linda (Schwalb) Rash. He married Danene Trusner on September 15, 2018.

Joshua was a real estate agent and was a gifted salesman. He was a member of Eastview Christian Church in Normal.

Joshua was a sport bike and car audio enthusiast. He had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor and his laughter filled the room.

Surviving are his wife, Danene; parents, Ricky and Linda Rash; sisters, Timathie Ann Zavala of Bloomington; Rebekah Holt (Derek) of Normal; grandmother, Patricia Schwalb; nieces, and nephews, Lila Holt, Adilenne Holt, William Holt, Audrey Zavala, Callum Zavala, Owen Zavala; many aunts, uncles and cousins and many beloved in-laws.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5–8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be at Harristown Cemetery, Harristown, IL.

Memorials have been suggested to be given to the family of Joshua Rash. Condolences may be left to Joshua’s family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

