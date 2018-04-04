Joseph A. DeSollar, 69, of Beardstown died Wednesday, March 28, at his home.

He was born Nov. 15, 1948, in Beardstown, the son of William R. and Mary Ella O’Neal DeSollar. He married Mary I. Thompson on Jan. 17, 1972, in Orlando, FL and she preceded him in death on March 2, 2004.

He is survived by two sons, Michael J. (Dawn) DeSollar and Alex (April) DeSollar, all of Beardstown; one daughter, Shawn (Kelly) McCoy of Meredosia; seven grandchildren, Amanda DeSollar of Grand Rapids, MI, Alexis DeSollar of Chicago, Nick (fiancé, Caitlin Heimann) Hobson of Meredosia, Wesley Hobson of Bethesda, MD, Zach, Colby and Ava DeSollar, all of Beardstown; two brothers, William R. (Pam) DeSollar of Beardstown and Thomas J. (Lily) DeSollar of Tucson, AZ; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. DeSollar was a 1966 graduate of Beardstown High School, then obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Monmouth College. He was the third generation to join the family business, DeSollar Agency, as an insurance and real estate agent, where he worked for over 35 years.

He was a member of Beardstown Elks Lodge 1007, Cass Lodge 23 A.F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Quincy and a charter member of Beardstown Kiwanis Club. Joe was a people-person who enjoyed developing relationships in his professional and personal life. He was a lover of pets, especially dogs, and an avid fan of the Chicago Bears. He was a devoted family man and friend.

A funeral service was held Saturday, March 31, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery. Family met with friends Friday at the funeral home where Masonic Rites were given following the visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sagerfuneralhome. com.