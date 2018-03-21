Jon Michael Bailey, 31, of Beardstown, died Thursday, March 15, in Jacksonville.

He was born May 25, 1986, in Canton, the son of James “Sarge” Floyd and Carolyn Marie Rich Bai- ley. He married Jaime Mc- Combs on Dec. 13, 2014, in Beardstown.

He is survived by his wife Jaime Bailey of Beardstown, two daugh- ters, Hailey Bailey and Alley (husband Dustie) Turner of Beardstown; two grandsons, Kian and Beau Turner; his niece Abigail Bailey, his maternal grand- mother Edith Rich; his pa- ternal grandmother Mary Bailey; his father-in-law Russ McCombs and moth- er-in-law Judy Broeker. He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandfather Herman D. Rich, and paternal grand- father James Floyd Bailey.

Jon graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 2005. He worked as a logger with his grandfather and was also previously employed with JBS in Beardstown. Jon enjoyed life and being outdoors with his family. He especially loved do- ing anything with Hailey, Kian, and Beau.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebra- tion of life was held Tues- day, March 20, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beard- stown.

Memorials have been suggested to the family of Jon Bailey. Condolences may be left online at www. colwellmemorialhome. com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.