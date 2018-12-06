John W. Groves, Jr.

John William Groves, Jr., 89, of Havana and formerly of Beardstown, died Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Havana Health Care Center.

He was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Tuscola, TX, the son of John, Sr. and Aubrey Wills Groves. He first married Barbara Harwood and later married Alberta Norton; both preceded him in death.

He is survived by one son, Johnny (Mary) Groves of Astoria; three grandchildren, Michelle Groves, Twila (Jeff) Batterton and Joseph Groves, all of Astoria; three great-grandchildren, Austin Horne, Alyssa and Jaxson Batterton; and one brother, Lloyd (Claudia) Groves of Mesquite, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Aubrey Lou and Barbara Leann Groves.

Mr. Groves was a veteran of the Korean War, having served from 1952 to 1954 with the U.S. Marines. He was a past member of Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post 1239 and current member of Havana VFW Post 6408.

A memorial graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Beardstown City Cemetery. Family will meet friends prior to graveside services from 10 - 11 a.m. Thursday at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. Memorials are suggested to Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post 1239 or Havana VFW Post 6408, c/o Sager Funeral Home, 202 E.t 8th St., Beardstown, IL 62618. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

