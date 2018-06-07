John A. Schaeffer, 99, of Springfield, formerly of Beardstown and Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 5, at Memorial Medical Center.

He was born on June 21, 1918, in Beardstown to Albert and Edna (Thompson) Schaeffer. He married Julia Lee Davis on Jan. 18, 1941, and she preceded him in death in 2010. He was also preceded in death by their daughter, Nancy Adams.

He is survived by his daughter, Sue Schaeffer (husband, Art Bowden) of Springfield, granddaughters, Kate (Paul) Lydston of Aurora and Wende (Justin) Sinclair of Grand Rapids, MI, great-grandchildren, Julia, Iain and Alison Baker of Aurora and Sawyer Sinclair of Grand Rapids, special friend, Beverly Bailey of Springfield, and several nieces and nephews.

John graduated from Beardstown High School and Illinois Wesleyan University. A member of the greatest generation, John served during World War II in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee in the Pacific Theater and the Aleutian Islands. He retired from the Insurance Services Office. He was the mayor of Virginia for 12 years.

John loved music, having sung in the church choir and in his younger years performed in a quartet around central Illinois. He was a St. Cardinals and University of Illinois basketball fan. He also loved the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.

His family will greet friends from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, at the Virginia United Methodist Church, 401 E. Broadway St., Virginia. The funeral ceremony will be at noon at the church, with Pastor Jonathon Brashear presiding. Burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery will be followed by a luncheon at the church Fellowship Hall.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cass County Food Pantry, 210 S. Main, Virginia, IL 62691, the Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice, 331 S. Main, Virginia, IL 62691, or the organization of the giver’s choice. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody. com.