John Lummis

John Michael Lummis, 67, of Galesburg died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Quincy on May 1, 1949, the son of John B. and Dorothy P. Akers Lummis. He married Marcia R. Leenerts on March 23, 1968 in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden and she survives.

He is also survived by three sons, Todd (wife, Cheryl) of Mexico, Mo., Brett (wife, Tambra) of Bloomington, and Scott (wife, Tauna) of Beardstown; a daughter, Heather Ellen, who resides at home; eight grandchildren, John, Andrew, Alexis, Michael, Adam, Brent (wife, Jessica), Katelyn, and Collin; three great-grandsons, Ryder, Carson and Caden; two brothers, Mark (wife, Marlene) of Camp Point and Brad (wife, Cheri) of Pleasant Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. Lummis was a 1967 graduate of Central High School and a 1972 graduate of the Indiana College of Mortuary Science in Indianapolis, Ind. He was a retired funeral director and insurance agent. He and his wife purchased the Ward Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill in 1973. In 1979 they purchased the Gill Memorial Home in Barry, and in 1980 the Plattner Funeral Home in Pittsfield. In 1983 he contracted cancer and in 1986 sold his business to his brother Brad. In 1987 he joined the Farmers Insurance Group and served as an agent first in Pleasant Hill and later (1990) in Galesburg.

Mr. Lummis was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He served in E Company 1st Bn 22nd Infantry in the 4th Infantry Division. He participated in the Cambodian Invasion and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and other awards. He recently served as Quartermaster for Galesburg VFW Post 2257 and held memberships in Galesburg American Legion Post 285, Camp Point VFW Post 5410, National 4th Infantry Association and 22nd Infantry Regiment Society. He was a member of the Immanuel U.M.C. and Faith U.M.C., in Galesburg, where he was a certified lay speaker. He was formally active as a volunteer fireman and EMT in Pleasant Hill for many years and served as president of the fire department board. Mike also had served as alderman in Galesburg’s 7th Ward.

A visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Watson-Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory in Galesburg. A funeral service was held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point with family meeting friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Camp Callahan or VFW Post 2257. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown assisted with the services.