John Lee Hall, 67, of Beardstown, died suddenly Thursday, Jan. 24, at his residence with friends by his side.

He was born March 4, 1951 in Beardstown at Schmidt Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by one sister, Shelia Hall Sprinkle of Rushville; three brothers, Richard Hall of Atlanta, GA, Lawrence Pate of Springfield and Floyd Pate of Bradford, AR; an aunt, Mary Malcomson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Pauline Malcomson Pate; step-father, George Joseph Pate; and two sisters, Laura Lee Pate Marx and Beth Ann Pate Bright.

John joined the U.S. Navy in 1968 and served for two years on a destroyer based in California. He retired from the former Alton Box Board in Beardstown after working more than 40 years.

John’s life was consumed for his love of motorcycles and his biker brothers. John was a member of the Illinois River and Lincolnland A.B.A.T.E. To John the biker community was his family and motorcycles were his passion. During family get-togethers John was the happiest when talking about his participation in activities of his motorcycle club.

Cremation has been accorded. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

