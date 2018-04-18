Home

John H. Herbster

Wed, 04/18/2018 - 16:28 Casscounty2
February 5, 1945 - April 16, 2018

John H. Herbster, 73, of Rushville, passed away at 6:54 p.m. Monday, April 16, at his home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 20, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville with interment to follow in the Palm Cemetery, west of Rushville. Military rites will be conducted by the United States Air Force Honor Detail and the Schuyler American Legion Post #4. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A prayer service will be conducted at the conclusion of the visitation.

Lifestyle

Living with hope in Christ

It is hard to believe that more than two weeks have passed since Easter. Time sure does have a way of passing us by, and life sure does have a way of quickly taking over.

The proof is in His presence
Looking for Ruth Lasse
Change can reap positive benefits

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers