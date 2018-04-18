John H. Herbster, 73, of Rushville, passed away at 6:54 p.m. Monday, April 16, at his home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 20, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville with interment to follow in the Palm Cemetery, west of Rushville. Military rites will be conducted by the United States Air Force Honor Detail and the Schuyler American Legion Post #4. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A prayer service will be conducted at the conclusion of the visitation.