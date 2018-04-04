John Francis Epping, 82 of Beardstown, died Saturday, March 31, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Feb. 4, 1936, in Davenport, IA, the son of Herman and Marie Pohlmann Epping. He married Veronica “Bonnie” DeSchepper on Feb. 9, 1957, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Milan.

He is survived by his wife Veronica “Bonnie” Epping of Beardstown; four children, John “Scott” (wife Ann) Epping of Peoria, Randy (wife Jamie) Epping, Joan (husband Roger) Whitlow, and David (wife Mary Ann) Epping of Beardstown; 17 grandchildren, Allison (husband Trevor) Ginn, Michael (fiance Kelsey) Epping, Rebecca (husband Justin) Baker, Ashley Epping, Travis (wife Adrianna) Epping, Brian (wife Maggie) Hemphill, Amy Hemphill, Megan Whitlow, Shelly (husband Jeff) Colin, Margaret Whitlow, Brandon (wife Rachel) Epping, Beth Epping, Betsy (husband Ryan) Perry, and Dalton Epping; 17 great- grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Lou Pacha of Iowa and Pat Ripley of Tennessee; four brothers, Donald (wife Sue) Epping, Richard (companion Pauline) Epping, Gene Epping, all of Iowa, and Paul (wife Sharon) Epping of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Mary in infancy, and a brother Robert Epping.

John graduated from Davenport High School in the class of 1955. He served in the Iowa National Guard for nine years, earning the rank of Sergeant, and also worked for Oscar Mayer in Davenport for 10 years. In 1967 he was transferred to Beardstown and after completing 31 years with Oscar, he retired in 1987 as the purchasing and transportation manager.

John had an interest in cars. Upon retirement, he took a job with Don Alters Buick Olds, which later became Jennings Beardstown. He not only detailed cars at his part-time job, but was known to have the cleanest cars in town, something he would have to do, as he enjoyed taking rides in the country.

John was a member of St. Alexius Catholic Church and Beardstown Elks Lodge #1007. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and on Sunday afternoons he liked to watch Jeff Gordon race. John was a proud father who not only instilled positive value and ethics in his children, but also in all of his grandchildren. He loved nothing more than being with his family.

A funeral mass was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, at St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown. Burial was in St. Alexius Catholic Cemetery.

A prayer service and visitation were held Tuesday at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown.

Memorials have been suggested to Elks Crippled Children. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.