Joanna Ruth Sager, 89, Astoria, passed away Sunday, December 22 at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born March 29, 1930 in Bader, the daughter of Paul and Anna Keller Johnson. She married Boyd Allen Sager March 26, 1949 in Astoria and he preceded her in death on October 19, 1985.

Surviving are four sons Kevin and Paul (wife Jeanie) Sager both of Astoria, Wyatt (wife Trish) Sager of Beardstown and Jim Sager of Peoria; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Mark (surviving wife Judy of Bluffs) Sager, her grandson Justin Sager, her brother Bill Johnson (surviving wife Frances of Modesto, California), and her sister Mary Jo Patton.

Joanna—more affectionately known as “Nana”—valued relationships her entire life. In her life’s roles as daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, or friend, she was devoted and faithful to all people throughout her life with whom she was connected and gave her undying love and care to them. She was a faithful member of Woodland Church of the Brethren in Astoria. She was known for making the most delicious breads, cinnamon rolls, and cookies that seemed to always be baking in her kitchen and her home. There was always a Sunday dinner prepared that was open to anyone who needed to gather around the table for a meal and good conversation. She loved growing vegetables and fruits in her garden then canning the abundant produce for the year ahead. Nana was endeared to animals and was especially devoted to her pets. She loved to read, to sing and play her autoharp, and she herself wrote many poems and songs about the people she loved. Her very special loves were her grandchildren whom she referred to as her “lambs” and even reserved one room in her home as “The Lambs’ Quarters.”

A funeral service was held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 24 at the Woodland Church of the Brethren, near Astoria. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 26 at Astoria Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice or Woodland Church of the Brethren in Astoria. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

