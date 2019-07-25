Joan McGill, age 86, of Springfield, formerly from Beardstown, died peacefully at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health in Springfield, early Sunday, July 21.

She was born in Beardstown, on May 3, 1933, a daughter of Greenville and Edith May Middaugh Simmons. She married Melvin H. McGill on November 13, 1950, in Beardstown and he preceded her in death on November 20, 2017.

Survivors include her children: Norma (Jon) Trepal of Springfield; Melvin McGill and Zoe Lambert of Beardstown; Greenie (Cheryl) McGill, Michael McGill and Kay (Tom) Lawson of Springfield. Grandchildren: Amanda (Ernie) Bishop, Jen Long, Christi (Eric) Harbin, Ryan, Nathan, and Benjamin McGill, and Joseph Lawson. Great grandchildren: Ashly (Mike), Rachel, Cody, Lexi, Laci, Rhyanna, Marilyn, and Matthew. Three great-great grandsons: Killian, Rigsdon, and Carter.

Her parents, her husband, one daughter, Sharon Sue McGill, and six sisters Florence, Juanita, Opal, Maxine, Renabelle, and Vera preceded her in death.

Mrs. McGill attended Beardstown Schools. She was of the Assembly of God faith and taught Sunday School for many years. Her work never ended from cooking and cleaning to making something out of anything. Her hands were always busy. She had an unconditional love for her family. Not only was she a mother to her children, she was a mother to many, and a friend to all.

Mrs. McGill’s funeral will be at 11:30 am Thursday, July 25, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown with Chaplain Dave Harmon officiating. Burial will be in Beardstown City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of services prior to the funeral on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to Colwell Memorial Home. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.