Jo Ann Hardwick, 83, of Beardstown earned her heavenly wings with her loving family by her side at her home on April 14, 2020, after a courageous battle from congestive heart failure.

She was born Sept. 9, 1936, in Milton, Illinois, the daughter of H. Donald and Naomi Read Foreman. She married Arnold Deneen (A.D.) Hardwick on May 20, 1954, in Milton, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2001.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Arnette (Tom) Rohn of Beardstown and Amy Jo (Rick) Kight of Jerseyville; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Hardwick of Arenzville; seven grandchildren, Jaime (Kevin) Manche of Belleville, Brock (Angie) Rohn of Beardstown, Brittany (Robert) Cowan of Beardstown, Breanna Hardwick of Kampsville, Jordan (Sarah) Hardwick of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Lauren Kight of Houston, Texas, and Jackson Kight of Jerseyville; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Dahman of Godfrey and two nephews, Jim Buckley of Weston, Wisconsin, and Clint Buckley of South Jordan, Utah, and one niece, Anita Aragona of Godfrey; her special childhood friends, Zona Casteel, Doris Mixer, Evelyn Land, Wanda Oedewaldt as well as many faithful and loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Donald Deneen Hardwick.

Mrs. Hardwick graduated from East Pike High School in 1954. She was involved in several businesses, including Vice President of A.D. Hardwick Construction Company, insurance agent at the Rockford Insurance Company and enjoyed her time as the friendly, neighborhood Avon Lady. She was a staunch Republican, involved in politics at both the local and state levels, where she worked for State Representative Art Tenhouse and was the Cass County Campaign Manager for Ray LaHood.

Mrs. Hardwick was a faithful member of First Christian Church in Beardstown. She attended the original church location at 9th & Edwards and was also a founding member of the new church building located at 1421 Beard. At the new church location, she participated in the interior design and you can still see the cross she picked out located in the sanctuary. She looked forward to hosting a weekly women’s Bible study.

Mrs. Hardwick had an impeccable sense of style and enjoyed fashion, sewing, shopping with her girls and she was also a lover of dogs. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals; rooted for the Fighting Illini basketball team, and always cheered on the Beardstown Tigers. Mrs. Hardwick was a devoted mother, wife, Maw-Maw, adored aunt and sister. Everyone looked forward to the family traditional dinners, especially her Christmas luncheon!

Private family services will be held with burial in the Beardstown City Cemetery. Due to the current health situation a Celebration of Life for the public will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to Beardstown Christian Academy.

