Jerry R. Paul, 74, of Beardstown died Friday, Feb. 8, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born May 24, 1944, in Beardstown, the son of Rudolf Paul and Helene Anderson Paul-Knight. He married Muriel Carls on June 12, 1964, in Beardstown and she survives.

He is also survived by one daughter, Jamie (CJ) Clements of Beardstown; one granddaughter, Whitney Clements of Beardstown; two brothers, Donald (Patricia) Paul of Jacksonville and James (Judy) Paul of Beardstown; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Paul was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beardstown, where he was active in the Stephen Ministry and had served on the Cass County Board. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Army. Jerry farmed for Myron Hoffman, N. Korsmeyer Inc and Gillcrest Farms and had previously worked at Oscar Mayer in Beardstown.

In his younger years, Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and team roping. He was a regular at the Star Cafe visiting with friends over a cup of coffee. Most of all, Jerry cherished the time he spent with his granddaughter.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 12, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beardstown with burial at Oetgen Cemetery near Beardstown.

Memorials are suggested to First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

Sager Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

