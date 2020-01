Jeri Ann Herzberger, 74, King City, Missouri, formerly of Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 20 at a Cameron, Missouri nursing home.

A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28 at the King City Presbyterian Church, King City, Missouri. Inturment will be held later in Millen Cemetery, King City, Missouri. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.