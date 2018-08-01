Jeffrey C. Grimes of Center Hill, Fla., passed away in hospice on Friday, June 29, at age 69.

Jeff was born March 29, 1949, in Defiance, Ohio, the second of four boys born to Robert C. Grimes and Irene (nee Kizer) Grimes. The family moved to Illinois in 1950 and Jeff graduated in 1967 from Beardstown High School where he played on the football, basketball and golf teams. During his senior year he followed in his father’s footsteps by enlisting in the U.S. Navy where he served four years during the Vietnam War, assigned to the aircraft carrier U. S. S. Kitty Hawk.

After his service, he remained in Florida for the rest of his life. He earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Central Florida in 1979 and a master of education from the same school in 1982. He was a middle-school science teacher in the Lake County, Fla., area for over 30 years, last at Oak Park Middle School in Leesburg. He also coached girls’ basketball at schools in Clermont and Leesburg.

Jeff remained active in recreational activities. He loved golf, biking, camping and surfing in the Atlantic Ocean until a few weeks before his death. He particularly enjoyed returning for the 50-year reunion of B.H.S. Class of ’67 and renewing old friendships.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Irene Bell of Beardstown in 2001. She was well known in hospitality and nursing circles for many years and as a faithful member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. His father was an Illinois school teacher for 30 years at Hartsburg- Emden High School after working for Rockford Life as an agent in Beardstown and as a managing agent in Jacksonville, Il. He died in 2006.

Jeff was also preceded in death by his brothers: Michael R. Grimes of Beardstown in 2000 and Todd B. Grimes of Azle, Texas in 2013.

He is survived by his brother Doug Grimes of Waukegan, Ill. and step- father Lyle Bell of Beardstown as well as a nephew, Brent Grimes. Also surviving are his loving companion, Cindy Idell Rubin of Florida and New York, and his niece Julia Coleman and her son Zacchaeus Anthony Coleman (21 months) of Zion, Ill.

A date will be set for a memorial service. Arrangements are in the care of Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, Fla., and condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com.