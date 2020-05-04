Jean E. Roley, 97, of Beardstown passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born Feb. 5, 1923, in Bath, the daughter of Alfred S. and Maude Mae Williamson Gerdes. She married Joseph M. Roley on May 16, 1943, in Petersburg and he preceded her in death on April 17, 1990.

Jean is survived by three daughters, Sharon Becker of Grottoes, VA, Kathy Fischer of Virginia and Jo Deen Roley of Springfield; four grandchildren, Sherry (Forrest “Frosty”) Shook of Belleville, Tari (Norris) Richards of Shenandoa, VA, Jonathan Fischer of Canon City, CO and Maggie Fischer of Virginia; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Hensley, Dylan Shook and Maliyah Lancaster; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Maurine Ebken and Velda Cook; and four brothers, Kenneth, Robert, Stanley and Weldon Gerdes.

Mrs. Roley was a 1941 graduate of Harris High School in Petersburg. She was employed by P.N. Hirsch and Klines Department Stores before becoming a caregiver at Bryerly Manor House and Elmwood Manor, both in Beardstown.

Jean was a member of First Congregational Church in Beardstown where she was active in Women’s Fellowship. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years and served as Rainbow Girls Mother. Jean was a great cook and baker, especially known for her pies and sugar cookies. She was an avid reader and enjoyed needlework and making quilts.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday at Oakland Cemetery in Petersburg. A memorial service honoring Jean will be held at a later date at the First Congregational Church in Beardstown.

Memorials are suggested to First Congregational Church or St. John’s Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.