Jason Shade

Jason Eugene Shade, 42, of Jacksonville passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 3, at his home. Jason was born Sept. 28, 1974, in Carlinville, the son of Louis and Donna Brunk Shade and they survive in Sorrento, Fla. He married Deborah McDevitt on Oct. 9, 2008, in Annapolis, Mo., and she survives in Jacksonville.

Jason is also survived by a son, Ivan Shade at home; a sister, Kimberly (Travis) Mefford; a brother, Kevin (companion, Beth Behrends) Shade; and maternal grandparents, Ralph and Velma Brunk, all of Virginia; and mother and father-in-law, Bob and Debbie McDevitt of Franklin.

A good day’s work for Jason meant keeping things moving while demonstrating a can-do spirit and finding humor in any task. He is still remembered as that nice grocery guy from his 11 years working at IGA in Virginia. He enjoyed the 10 years he spent as a substitute USPS rural mail carrier for the town of Virginia too. Jason could make any job fun. Even over-sewing books at Bound To Stay Bound in Jacksonville could be a hoot if you worked alongside him. Eventually, Jason landed an opportunity to work at Illinois Glove in Beardstown as a shipping clerk, and later, manager. He thrived with the company for 8 years. After the business relocated, Jason landed back in Jacksonville working as a shipping clerk for Rutland Products.

Jason was a true lover of all aspects of baseball. From his early days of playing Virginia Little League, school ball, and even coaching in the Summer youth leagues, his heart was rarely fuller than when he was at the ballgame. Many found him unrecognizable without a ball cap, of which he had dozens.

He was fortunate enough to see many major league games in his life. If he scored tickets at the last minute, he made it work; even if it meant going alone. A ticket, a tank of gas, a hot dog, and a score card were all he needed. Even the game of baseball resulted directly into his re-connection with an old friend, and later his wife, Deb. It was only fitting for the couple to have a baseball-themed wedding. Sporting their custom-made Cardinals jerseys, Jason and Deb were married in Annapolis, Mo. at Rachel’s Bed and Breakfast on Oct. 9, 2008. Busch Stadium was the site of their engagement and where Jason was given the news he was going to be a dad.

A lover of baseball stats and facts, Jason prided himself on entering this world the same day Nolan Ryan pitched his third no-hitter. The St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers were his favorite teams, and Jason was fortunate enough to see his teams battle in both Arlington and St. Louis during inter-league play. He played the role of “road trip travel agent” with precision and sheer delight. Many miles of good times were spent with his dearest family and friends, and many of those trips included a ballgame series.

Jason loved connecting with his family. Whether at a campground outing or a family reunion, he was usually first to come and last to leave. Countless hours were spent throwing washers and playing cards over the years. Jason enjoyed competition and made it fun.

Passing the time was rarely an issue for Jason. He was introduced to Sudoku during a baseball trip to Texas. Since then, seldom a week went by without him mastering a few puzzles. His favorite author, Stephen King, kept him occupied as well. His love for solving puzzles, reading, and watching any ballgame on TV helped him through the last several months of his short life.

Jason's family will be hosting a tribute to him, celebrating his life, at a later date.