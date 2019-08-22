Janis M. “Jan” Finley, 67, of Washington, Illinois, formerly of Centralia, and the Beardstown area, passed away Sunday, August 18, at 5:37 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. She was born on April 30, 1952 in LaHarpe, to Vernon and Penolia “Peggy” (Goodridge) Lickey. She married Dan Wessel and later married Gary N. Finley on September 18, 1999 in Brooklyn, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2014 in Centralia. She was also preceded in death by her father.

Jan is survived by her mother, Peggy Lickey of Macomb; four children, James “Jay” (Kristy) Wessel of Beardstown, Julie Anthony of Boise, Idaho, Jennifer (Darren) Thies of Missoula, Montana and Jill (Travis) Pruvost of Washington, Illinois; two step-children, Robin “Rob” Finley and Kimberly (Ron) Wernsman both of Centralia; eight grandchildren, Kyle, Karley, Katelyn, Christopher, Alexander, Finneas, Tait and Corbin; Four step-grandchildren, Josh, Jeremy, Kenda and Nick; one sister, Anita (Curt) Durham of Peoria, and one brother, Lyle Lickey of Modale, Iowa.

She was a registered nurse for over 25 years last working at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Belleville. Jan had many interests including arts and crafts, nature, bird watching, tending to her plants and flowers and caring for animals. She enjoyed living on the lake and boating. She loved being with family and especially with her grandchildren and attending their events and games.

A celebration of life service will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, August 25, at the Central City Baptist Church, 304 S. Broadway, Centralia, Illinois. Pastor Ashley Olinger will officiate.

A memorial gathering will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Private interment will be at the Antioch Cemetery in Centralia.

The Davison Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin, is handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to Strong Against Cancer.org or to TAPS. You may create an onlwine condolence at www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com.

