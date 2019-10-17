Janice P. Fox, 88, Jacksonville, passed away Friday, October 11 at Lavender Ridge in Jacksonville. She was born April 13, 1931 in Arenzville, the daughter of Theodore “Tade” and Hester Lillian Ham Lovekamp. She married Lee V. Fox on August 14, 1949 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville and he preceded her in death on August 29, 2017.

She is survived by one daughter, Michelle L. Fox of Schaumburg; three grandchildren, Dixie (Andrew) Brune of Suffolk, Virginia, Debi Fox of Moscow Mills, Missouri and Joseph Fox of Winfield, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Janice Fox of Winfield, Missouri; two great-granddaughters, Addyson Marie Bailey and Cora Michelle Christy ; one brother, Carroll (Nancy) Lovekamp of Rushville and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Mitchell Lee Fox and Marshall Loy Fox (surviving wife, Janice) and one brother, Keith Lovekamp (surviving wife, Karen of Stuarts Draft, Virginia).

Mrs. Fox graduated from Zuschka High School in Arenzville in 1949. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Library Science from Florissant Community College in Florissant. She was employed at the Jefferson Memorial Museum at Forest Park in St. Louis, Missouri where she was active in the St. Louis Genealogical Society. She was a member of the of the Cass County Historical Society, the Illinois State Genealogical Society and American Legion Auxiliary Post # 279. The wealth of Genealogy research that Janice Fox contributed, will be of value for generations to come.

A private service will be held with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of the Cass County Historical Society.

Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com

