Janet Sue Shipley, 70, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 7:36 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Janet was born Oct. 15, 1948, in Beardstown to Lionel “Bumps” and Dorothy McGovern Riley.

She married Ward A. “Andy” Shipley on Aug. 12, 1967, in Hannibal. He survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Andy Shipley (Sherri) of Hannibal, and Clay Shipley (Whitney) of Omaha, Nebraska, one sister, Christin Graham (Ed) of Colfax, IL, and four grandchildren, Zach Shipley, Tristan Shipley, Morgan Shipley and Taylor Shipley and one great-grandchild, Wayne Anderson Shipley. Janet is also survived by her nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Connie Smith.

Professionally, Janet retired from the Marion County Health Department where she worked for over 31 years.

Janet was an excellent seamstress and often made clothing for her children. Music played a big part of Janet’s life as she played the clarinet and the piano. Rock and roll, blues and Jazz were some of her favorite types of music, especially music from the 1960s and ’70s. Kansas City Chiefs football and spending time with friends and family were a few of Janet’s favorites.

Time shared with family was cherished most by Janet.

Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Auxiliary Post 2446.

Graveside service and burial were held Thursday, April 18, at 12 p.m. at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal.

Honorary Pallbearers were Clay Shipley, Andy Shipley, Zach Shipley and Morgan Shipley.

The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made and a video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com.

