James Lee Maltby, 75, of Chandlerville, formerly of Beardstown, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, at home surrounded by his children.

He was born May 20, 1944, in Beardstown, the son of Richard and Gladys Bowers Maltby. He married Carletta Faye Jeffers Maltby on Oct. 26, 1963, in Beardstown and she preceded him in death on June 16, 2017.

He is survived by his six children, Carlene (husband Butch) Harrell of New Tazwell, TN, Carla (husband Rick) Simmert of Chandlerville, Melanie (husband Brock) Flinn of Bath, Rebecca “Becky” Maltby of Jacksonville, James “Jimmy” (wife Amanda) Maltby of Beardstown and Harold (wife Mandy) Maltby of Ashland; 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dickie of Beardstown, and Mike (Cathy) Maltby of Rushville; four sisters, Linda Hare of Murrayville, Gleama Davis of Jacksonville, Vera Newman and Judy Depper of Beardstown, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife of 53 years, he was preceded in death by his four sisters, Joann Roberts, Etta “Saucy” Bradley, Betty “Girl” Maltby, Anita Gaston and one brother Robert “Bobby” Maltby.

Jim began working as a forklift operator for Casswood Treated Products at age 16, where he was a devoted worker for 24 years until it closed in 1984. He later became the maintenance man for the Cass County Housing Authority until he was forced into retirement in 1999 due to his health.

In his free time Jim was an avid racing fan and participated in the races at the Beardstown drag strip where he won many trophies. In retirement you could find him on every race day in front of the TV with the volume on high – perhaps to the dismay of his wife and family. When asked what might be on his bucket-list years ago, his only item was to attend a NASCAR race in person and he was able to do this twice alongside his brothers and other family members.

Jim was a jack of all trades and enjoyed giving a helping hand with any project he could. His greatest passion and joy was spending time with his family and his grandchildren. He especially loved watching his kids and grandkids participating in their various sports. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him, especially his family.

Private family services will be held with burial in the Beardstown City Cemetery. Due to the current health situation and under the direction of the CDC, local health authorities, and the State of Illinois the family will not be present for the visitation. An informal visitation will be held from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. We ask that you please comply with social distancing recommendations and we are encouraging friends to leave a condolence or memory for the family on our website www.colwellmemorialhome.com.

Memorials have been suggested Colwell Memorial Home to help with final expenses.