Jackie Sue McGeehon

Jackie Sue (Burcham) McGeehon, 65, of Rushville died at 7:56 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Two services will be held to honor Jackie’s life. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. at Elwin United Methodist Church in Elwin on Sunday, Nov. 25. It will be followed by a meal in the Fellowship Hall. A second service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at the Rushville First United Methodist Church. It will be followed by a meal in the Fellowship Hall.

Worthington Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com.

