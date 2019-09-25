Jackie Lee Marr, 82, of Chandlerville, passed away at her home at 5:07 a.m. on Thursday, September 19. She was born September 5, 1937, in Virginia, the daughter of Alvie and Bernadine (Sutheard) McNeal. She married Donald Eugene Marr on August 4, 1967. He preceded her in death on January 29, 2018.

Mrs. Marr is survived by two children: Ryan Marr (companion, Shannon Lynn) of Virginia and Lisa Richard of Springfield; grandchildren: Michelle (Randy) Neumann, Adam Turner, Payton Marr and special grandchildren, whom she helped raise: Kalin Gunter and Kristen Gunter; four great-grandchildren: Mason, Alexis and Landon Neumann and Case Turner, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are three brothers: Richard McNeal of Philadelphia, Illinois, Edwin “Butch” McNeal of Petersburg and Edward “Sonny” McNeal of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one son: Brian Johnson.

Mrs. Marr was a member of the Chandlerville Christian Church. She had owned and operated The Hitching Post for 17 years and Marr’s Quick Stop in Chandlerville for 22 years. She had also worked at the Virginia Country Club.

Graveside services were held at Chandlerville Cemetery on Saturday, September 21 with Brian Eilers officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Nate’s Park. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.

Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville was in charge of arrangements.

