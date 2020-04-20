Home

Iris Carolyn Bloomfield

Mon, 04/20/2020 - 16:36 Casscounty2
    Iris Carolyn Bloomfield, 93, of Decatur, went to her heavenly home on April 8.
    Ike was born Nov. 18, 1926. She was the daughter of Evelyn and Harry Fletcher of Beardstown. She also had the greatest step-father, Dean Beemer, whom she loved dearly.
    Ike married her husband, Gene (Boomer) April 14, 1951. They experienced true love for 69 years. Together they created the most amazing family of multiple generations.
    She adored being with her family. She shared her creativity and her sense of adventure with all.
    Ike’s work career was in the medical field. She did hospital work and later worked for surgeons. It was her nature to help those that were struggling in health and in life. The joy in her heart seemed to effortlessly flow into others.
    Her faith was very important to her. She was an active member of Holy Family Parish. Spirituality radiated from her.
    Those that will miss her voice, her laughter, her hugs and kisses are her husband, six children and respective spouses, 11 grandchildren, eight great grand-kiddos, one sister, Betty Ed of Springfield, one brother, Don Fletcher of Beardstown and all the inclusive families.
    Granny B will forever be in the hearts of those that knew her. Her unconditional and genuine love was heartfelt by all.
    Private family graveside services were held in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. A public service is being planned in the future at Holy Family Catholic Church.
    Arrangements were handled by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur.

