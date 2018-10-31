Irene B. Gibble, 92, of Sterling died Saturday, Oct. 20, at Regency Care of Sterling.

She was born June 11, 1926, in Beardstown, the daughter of Robert and Lea (Doerr) Blume. She graduated from Beardstown High School in 1944 and attended Culver-Stockton College, Canton, MO.

She married Raymond Gibble on June 11, 1950, in Springfield. He died April 15, 2017. She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church in Sterling and was active in the United Methodist Women.

Survivors include her son, Steven Gibble of Buffalo Grove and one brother, Robert Blume of Rushville.

She was preceeded in death by her parents; one son Mark Gibble; one son in infancy; and one brother Carl Blume.

Graveside services were held Friday Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. at Beardstown City Cemetery, with the Rev. Randy Azbell officiating. Arrangements were handled by the McDonald Funeral Home in Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to VITAS Hospice .