Huey A. Cain, 74, of Rushville, passed away at 10:20 a.m., Sunday, April 15, at Heritage Health, Therapy and Senior Care in Mt. Sterling.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville with interment to follow in the Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at the Wood Funeral Home.