Howard Earl Icenogle, 90, of Beardstown, died Friday, Jan.17, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

He was born Aug. 15, 1929, in Beardstown, the son of Clarence Sylvester “Khaki” and Rena M. Williams Icenogle. He married Betty Ann Avery on Dec. 11, 1954, in Beardstown.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Icenogle of Beardstown; three children, Mike (wife Delilah) Icenogle, Susan (husband Kirk) Rawlins, and Jim (wife Debbie) Icenogle all of Beardstown; eight grandchildren, Chris (wife Corey) Icenogle, Alejandro (wife Shonda) Galvan, Rick (wife Jennifer) Galvan, Darci Rawlins, Denise (husband Dylan) Pate, Aileana Rawlins, Racquel Rawlins, and Jamie (husband Soe) Tha; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Etta Robertson of Beardstown and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Robert and Claude Williams and Ernie and Clarence Icenogle, and great-granddaughter Mary Eliza Galvan.

Howard attended Beardstown schools and later received his GED. He joined the United States Navy in 1946 and served during World War II and Korea. During his war career he began boxing. After his honorable discharge, Howard began working for Burlington Northern Railroad and retired in 1991 as a conductor. Throughout his younger life he recorded 90 fights in which he won 81 of them.

After retirement Howard enjoyed coffee and company at the local Hardees. He was known as the “Magic Man,” always entertaining any children around. In his free time, he loved to golf and earned 8 holes in one. He loved hunting arrowheads, playing pool, ping pong and most of all always lending out at a helping hand to anyone that needed it. Howard was one of the Beardstown Tiger’s biggest fans and could always be found supporting them at any event. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown with the Rev. Scott Egbers officiating. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery in Beardstown with Military Honors conducted by Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239 of Beardstown.

Memorials have been suggested to the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy or Beardstown Little League. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

