Howard Dwain Prather, 84, of Rushville, passed away at 8:35 a.m., Thursday, March 8, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

He was born on Nov. 3, 1933, in Schuyler County, the son of Clifford A. and Elvera (Lancaster) Prather. He married Glenna Martin on Nov. 22, 1958, in Rushville and she survives.

Also surviving are three children, Peggy Marcelino of Rushville, Phyllis Metz and husband Tim of Versailles, and Allan Prather and wife Jennie of Cherryvale, Kan.; one grandson, Seth Marcelino and wife Lacey; four step-grandchildren, Justin Workman and wife Jaci, Tara Ratcliff and husband Jeremy, Lori Camp, and Thomas Marcelino and wife Cassie; two great-grandchildren, Kendy and Karsyn Marcelino;10 step-great-grandchildren and 2 step-great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Prather of Rushville and Patricia Martin of Colchester; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Emma Lee Prather and Ruth Ann Prather, five brothers, Virgil, Max, Gene, Don, James "Jimmy" Prather; one brother-in-law, Donald Matin; four sisters-in-law, Virginia Prather, Eleanor Prather, LeIsle Prather and Estel Prather.

A 1952 graduate of Rushville High School, Howard served in the United State Army during the Korean conflict. He was stationed in Presidio, Calif., where he was assigned to the guided missiles unit. After his time in the service, he returned to Schuyler County where he was a grain and livestock farmer until his retirement in 2005.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Rushville and the Schuyler American Legion Post #4. After he moved to town, he enjoyed working in his garden. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Services were held Sunday, March11, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, with Rev. Grant Armstrong officiating. Interment followed in the Rushville City Cemetery, with military rites by the U.S. Army Burial Detail and the Schuyler American Legion Post #4.

Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Schuyler Senior Center, First United Methodist Church ot the Schuyler County Humane Society. You are invited to share your memories of Howard and leave your condolences at www.woodfh.net.