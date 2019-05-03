Herschel R. Trone, 95, of Rushville passed away at 1:10 p.m. Monday, April 29, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery with Military Honors by Schuyler American Legion Post #4 and a U.S. Army Honors Detail. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Friday.

