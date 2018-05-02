Henry Ivan Kliffmiller, 81, of Rushville, passed away at 2:22 p.m. Monday, April 30, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, surrounded by his family.

He was born Feb. 13, 1937, in Willow Springs, MO, the son of Henry Iva and Gladys Ellen (Whited) Kliffmiller. He married Anna Carver on Nov. 23, 1954, in Mt. Grove, MO and she survives.

Also surviving are five children, Blaine (Carol) Kliffmiller of Rushville, Deborah (Gene) Edwards of Industry, Shelia (John) Campbell of Orland Park, Jeffrey (Jane) Kliffmiller, and Kevin Kliffmiller, all of Rushville; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie (Jon) Adolphson, Jason (Amber) Kliffmiller, Kristin (Kevin) Johnson, Heidi (Heath) Geiman, Jennifer (Matt) Rice, Dylan Layne and significant other Kelly, Emily Kliffmiller and fiancée Tyler Crum, Andrea Kliffmiller, Olivia Kliffmiller, Meagan Hood and Molly Kliffmiller and significant other Jackson; two step-grandchildren Jennifer Edwards and Aaron Edwards; 13 great- grandchildren, one great- great-granddaughter; one sister-in-law, Irene (Ronald) Mannbeck of Owasso, OK; seven nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Cox, nephew Alan Mannbeck, and two sisters, Lea Estes and Cleta Brashear.

Ivan worked in the lumber business all his life. In 1960, he began Kliffmiller Logging. His sons worked with him in the business also. In 2007, he retired due to ill health. After his health improved he turned his career into a hobby. He was a workaholic. He was of the Methodist Faith. He and his family had a softball team and would play in a league in Vermont. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play softball.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 4, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, with Pastor Fred Fritz officiating. Interment will follow in the Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at the Wood Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Rushville Little League. You are invited to share your memories of Ivan, leave condolences and view his memorial video at www.woodfh.net.