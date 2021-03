Subhead December 11, 1932 - March 2, 2021

Helen Ruth Woodrow, 88, of Green Valley passed away at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Hopedale Nursing Home. Born Dec. 11, 1932, in Beardstown to Joseph O. and Lou (Theivagt) Robertson, she married Raymond B. “Ray” Woodrow on Sept. 2, 1957, in Beardstown. He died March 1, 2020, in Green Valley. She also was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joseph Robertson and…