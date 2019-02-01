Helen Finn, 96, of rural Chandlerville passed away early Friday morning, Jan. 25, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

She was born Jan. 22, 1923, in Morgan County, the daughter of John and Clara Goodpasture Ginder. She married Leo T. Finn on June 20, 1943, in St. Luke Church in Virginia, and he preceded her in death on April 5, 2010.

She is survived by three daughters and two sons, Rosemary (Gayle) Petefish of Virginia, Frances Thresher of Chandlerville, Robert (Sherry) Finn of Chandlerville, Thomas (Donna) Finn of Blue Mound, and Sandra Finn of Hawley, MN; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one sister, Marie Hembrough of Winchester; and one brother, Dale Ginder of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.

Mrs. Finn was a graduate of Virginia High School. She was a homemaker and helped her husband with the farm and livestock. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church for 76 years and was a master gardener.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Virginia, with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to St. Luke Catholic Church. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.

