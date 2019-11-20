Heitth L. Jones; Michelle "Missy" R. Jones

Heith L. Jones, 49, of Chandlerville, passed away in rural Cass County at 11:55 p.m. on Friday, November 8. He was born February 13, 1970, in Beardstown, to Ronald M and Janet L. (Merfen) Jones. He married Michelle Martin on November 30, 1991, in Beardstown.

Mr. Jones is survived by his father, Ronald M. Jones, of Beardstown; two children: Dalton Jones of Chandlerville and Destinee Jones of White Hall, Illinois; three siblings: Nichole Thomas, Rick Jones and Lea Ann Evans, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Mr. Jones attended services at Panther Creek New Beginnings Church in Chandlerville. He had worked as a cook at Hollywood’s Café in Chandlerville for several years, and also helped construct and worked at the Lincoln Presidential Library Museum. He retired from Laborer’s Local #477 in Springfield.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, November 14 at 10:30 a.m. with burial following at Chandlerville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jones Family. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com. Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville was in charge of arrangements.

Michelle “Missy” R. Jones, 46, of Chandlerville, passed away at 11:55 p.m., on Friday, November 8 in rural Cass County, Illinois. She was born March 13, 1973, in Springfield, to Raymond and Connie (Parrish) Martin. She married Heith Jones in Beardstown on November 30, 1991.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her mother, Connie Martin, of Chandlerville; two children: Dalton Jones of Chandlerville and Destinee Jones of White Hall, IL; three brothers: Tony Martin, Robert Martin and Brad Martin, as well as half-sister, Gayle Blackhart; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Martin and one brother, Richie Martin.

Mrs. Jones attended church at Panther Creek New Beginnings Church in Chandlerville. She was a CNA, First Responder for Chandlerville Fire Department, and had worked at A-C Central Schools for several years. She currently worked for CVS Pharmacy in Jacksonville, as a Technician.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, November 14 at 10:30 a.m. with burial following at the Chandlerville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jones Family. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com. Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville is in charge of arrangements.

