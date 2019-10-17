Home

Harry Vern Darst

May 31, 1929 - October 12, 2019

    Harry Vern Darst, 90, of Macomb, passed away at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, October 12 at The Elms Nursing Facility in Macomb.   
    Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 18 at Industry Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday at Worthington Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.worthingtonfh.com.

