Harry Vern Darst, 90, of Macomb, passed away at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, October 12 at The Elms Nursing Facility in Macomb.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 18 at Industry Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday at Worthington Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.worthingtonfh.com.

