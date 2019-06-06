Hallie Marie Ford, 82, of Rushville, formerly of Smithfield, IL, passed away at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Heritage Health, Therapy and Senior Center in Beardstown.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in Baughman Cemetery in Smithfield. Visitation will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.worthingtonfh.com.

