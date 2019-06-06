Home

Hallie Marie Ford

Thu, 06/06/2019 - 15:17 Casscounty2
May 24, 2019 - June 1, 2019

    Hallie Marie Ford, 82, of Rushville, formerly of Smithfield, IL, passed away at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Heritage Health, Therapy and Senior Center in Beardstown.
    Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in Baughman Cemetery in Smithfield. Visitation will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.worthingtonfh.com.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

 

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

In the last few years, the phrase “fake news” has worked its way into our vocabulary. It is a phrase used to describe information that is accepted as fact by some but disbelieved by others.

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers