H. Maynard Harper, 98, Chandlerville, passed away at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia at 8:43 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19. He was born May 28, 1921, in Chandlerville, to Dr. William Charles and Georgia Juanita (Broadbent) Harper. He married Marjorie E. Newman, in Peoria, on September 17, 1944. She preceded him in death on August 30, 1998. He later married Elaine Cary on February 14, 2004. She survives.

Mr. Harper is survived by his wife, Elaine, of Virginia; two children: Tom (JoLynn) Harper, of Springfield, and Carol Bedtka of Ashland; four grandchildren: Melodie (Kip) Hamilton, Tiffanie (Scott) Haak, Christopher Bedtka and Courtney Bedtka; as well as four great-grandchildren, Lexi, Gabriella, Mya and Spencer, all of Jacksonville, Florida.

Also surviving are son-in-law Gary Bedka and extended family members Wyatt and Karen Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife – Marjorie, two brothers, Burdette and Bueford and sister Beverly.

Mr. Harper was a member of Fairview Methodist Church near Chandlerville. He was a 75 year member of Chandlerville Masonic Lodge #724 AF&AM, and currently served as Chaplain. He worked for Illinois Power in Havana for many years, retiring in 1982. He enjoyed fishing in Canada, and spending time with his family. He was a licensed pilot for many years and owned his own airplane. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean, and spending time in St. Thomas and St. Maartin.

Visitation will be held at Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home on Thursday, November 21 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m, with Masonic Rites at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22 at 11:00 a.m, also at the funeral home. Rev. Jonathan Brashear will officiate. Burial will follow the services at Chandlerville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Chandlerville Fraternal Organizations. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com. Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville is in charge of arrangements.

