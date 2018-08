Gregory David Driscoll, 60, of Rushville, passed away at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at his residence.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 4, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment was in Rushville City Cemetery with military honors by Gutherie Pierce VFW Post #1239 & U.S. Navy Honors Detail. Condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com or mailed to 505 Dewey St., Rushville, IL 62681.